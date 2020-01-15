Add Halter’s Sit Stand Desk Converter to your workstation for $90 (Reg. $150)

Woot offers the Halter Sit Stand Desk Converter for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Typically fetching $150, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $20 under the previous price cut, and a new low. Featuring a gas spring lift mechanism, adding this accessory to your workstation is an easy way to take advantage of standing desk perks without getting an entirely new setup. On top of an elevated desk platform, you’ll find two monitor mounts which can be raised in tandem with the rest of the ensemble. Reviews are still rolling in on this model, but other desk accessories from Halter are highly-rated at Amazon.

A great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter.

Since you’ll be renovating your setup, a perfect way to put your savings to work is with some Velcro cable ties. I bought a 100-pack of these highly-rated options awhile ago and have been using them ever since.

Halter Sit Stand Desk Converter features:

Look no further than the Halter Standing Desk Converter / Gas Pump Mechanism Tabletop. It doesn’t matter if you are at work, in your home office, or just simply doing light work on a PC / laptop, this sit stand tabletop & monitor mount complements any desk or workstation!

