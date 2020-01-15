Handmade leather/canvas messenger bags down to $23 for today only (Reg. $40+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Aaron Leather Vintage Handmade Leather Canvas Messenger Bag in brown or grey for $22.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly between $40 and $50, today’s deal is more than 55% off the regular price, $18 under Amazon’s current listing and the best we can find. At 14.5-inches wide it features enough space for smaller MacBooks and your iPad while offering plenty of compartments and pockets for accessories. The handmade leather and canvas bag has three pen slots, four business card pockets, a zippered compartment and a shoulder strap that adjusts to 55-inches in length. It also ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable leather messenger bag for less than $23 anywhere really. That’s only $3 more than the nylon AmazonBasics Duffel Bag for example. Most small toiletry bags go for more than today’s featured deal on Amazon, although you could score this canvas option for $16 Prime shipped.

But whatever you do, be sure to swing by today’s Kate Spade sale for up to 50% off handbags and more with free shipping. Not to mention Carhartt’s durable Legacy Classic MacBook Backpack for $37 and this Under Armour Undeniable Duffle Bag down at $28.

Aaron Leather Messenger Bags:

Aaron Leather is excited to bring you our favorite new hybrid of Canvas and Leather. Love to carry your supplies in ultimate style? This messenger bag is just for you! The bag has everything you need to go to work, travel, and more! An eye catching canvas and leather messenger bag that’s solid, sturdy and reliable. Featuring metal zippers & antique brass fittings.

