Find Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Sunglass Sale

Jomashop’s Winter Sale takes up to 60% off top brand sunglasses including Oakley, Ray-Ban, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses are on sale for $70 with code EXRB69, which is down from its original rate of $143. This style is great for men or women alike and it’s available in several color options. You can easily dress it up or down and they can be worn year-round. It has large logos on the sides too that add a fashionable touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

