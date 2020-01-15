Find Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Sunglass Sale

Jomashop’s Winter Sale takes up to 60% off top brand sunglasses including Oakley, Ray-Ban, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses are on sale for $70 with code EXRB69, which is down from its original rate of $143. This style is great for men or women alike and it’s available in several color options. You can easily dress it up or down and they can be worn year-round. It has large logos on the sides too that add a fashionable touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakley Siphon Prizm Grey Rectangular $75 (Orig. $146)
- Oakley Holbrook XL Prizm $84 (Orig. $156)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfarer $70 (Orig. $143)
- Ray-Ban Arista Aviators Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $153)
- Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ray-Ban Green Classic Round Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $153)
- GUCCI Gradient Aviator Sunglasses $195 (Orig. $450)
- Ray-Ban Classic Square Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $153)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Round Double Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $173)
- Oakley Prizm Grey Aviator Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $163)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel