TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart RGB LED strip hits a new low of $60 shipped

Kasa Smart via eBay Daily Deals is offering its new Smart RGB LED Strip Light (KL430) for $59.99 shipped. This is a $10 savings from its list price at Amazon and is the first discount we’ve tracked. Offering support for both Alexa and Assistant, TP-Link’s latest smart light strip is a great way to up the ambiance in any room. It’s 6.6-feet in length and offers the ability to create millions of colors. It also features advanced animated lighting effects, which gives it a leg up over competitors. The best part about Kasa products? There’s no hub required for any of the smart functionality. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you’re okay with ditching the Kasa namesake, Govee has a strip that’s double the length here and offers similar smart functionality for around 50% less. The main difference here is that you won’t get the animated lighting effects, but for $27 below today’s lead deal, it’s hard to pass up.

Looking for the best smart plug for your house? We just round up all of the best options to look at this year. While you’re at it, be sure to take a peek at our Smart Home guide to see even more great deals.

TP-Link Kasa Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination

Add additional Kasa light strip extensions easily with a strong and secure 4-pronged connector to increase the length up to 33 ft. or cut the strip along markers to fit into smaller areas

Use simple voice commands to control your Kasa smart light strip with Alexa or Google Assistant

Group all of your Kasa Smart lights together and save time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

