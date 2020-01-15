Kate Spade takes up to 50% off handbags, jewelry, apparel, and more + free shipping

Just as we covered Kate Spade’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide yesterday, it launches a sale offering up to 50% off all already-reduced items. Just use promo code HI2020 at checkout. Throughout the sale find deals on handbags, jewelry, apparel, and more. As always, all orders receive free delivery. The Shirley Large Double Zip Satchel is a must-have from this sale. This style is great for work events, everyday occasions, traveling, and more. Originally priced at $398, however during the sale you can find it for $279. I love that it has a zippered main compartment to store essentials and it can fit your 13-inch MacBook. It also comes in four color options and can be carried handheld, as a crossbody or over your shoulder. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!