KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer + 4 attachments for $230 (Reg. $280+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to $220 off KitchenAid stand mixers. More specifically, you can grab the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150) for $229.99 shipped with multiple color options. Originally up to $450, this model sells for between $280 and $300 in most colors at Amazon. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and they are currently starting at $290 from Walmart. Featuring a stainless 5-quart mixing bowl, 10-speed settings, and a tilt-head design, this model is ideal for just about any baking project you might have on your list. While it includes flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and food grinder attachments, there are loads of add-ons for this thing so you can expand your arsenal down the road. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the vintage-stylings, overall popularity, and extremely impressive reviews aren’t enough to warrant the price tag for you, there are other options. While not nearly as versatile, a nice hand mixer might very well get the job done for you. The KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer is currently available for $39 and carries stellar ratings. It might not adorn your countertop the way today’s lead deal will, but it will certainly help you through most of your baking gigs and meal preparations nearly as well.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer:

Bring creativity to your kitchen with this KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer. The 5-qt. stainless steel mixing bowl is large enough to mix multiple batches of cookie dough, while a coarse grinding plate and attachment let you grind fresh meat for burgers or combine ingredients for salsa. This KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer boasts 10 speed settings, which handle almost any mixing task.

