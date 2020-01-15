Monoprice’s 35-mile Paper Thin HDTV Antenna lets you cut the cord for just $15

Monoprice currently offers its Large Paper Thin 35-mile HDTV Antenna for $15 shipped. Usually selling for $19, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and is the best we’ve tracked on this model all-time. For comparison, models with a similar range sell for $20 at Amazon. Monoprice’s antenna can pull in content from up to 35-miles away, bolstering your cord-cutting setup with HD news, sports, and other local content. It rocks a design that’s said to be paper-thin and doesn’t require an external power supply. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 200 customers. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. More details below.

At the $15 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an HDTV antenna from a well-known brand, regardless of the range. Though if you don’t mind skipping out on the Monoprice branding and dropping the 35-mile range down to 25, this thin indoor HDTV antenna sells for $6 at Amazon right now. It comes backed by a 3.7/5 star rating from over 8,900 customers.

Pair your new antenna with HDHomeRun’s EXTEND tuner and watch or record two shows at once. This $139 device is a must-have for cord cutters and will arm your setup with the ability to enjoy OTA content on everything from your iPhone to Apple TV and more.

Monoprice Large Paper Thin HDTV Antenna features:

This Large Paper Thin HDTV Antenna measures 13.0″ x 11.8″ and has a range of up to 35 miles, allowing you to receive local ATSC channels in Full HD. All this without any power requirements, making it quick and easy to get everything up and running, without any limitations to your preferred mounting location for the best reception possible. Equipped with everything you need, the paper thin design allows you to easily place it in different positions and locations.

