Ralph Lauren takes 30% off orders of $125 or more to update your wardrobe

- Jan. 15th 2020 11:56 am ET

Ralph Lauren offers 30% off when you spend $125 and an extra 15% off sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Packable Bomber Jacket is on sale for $209, which is down from its original rate of $298. This jacket is available in three color options and its packable material makes it great to travel with. Bomber jackets have become increasingly popular this season because they’re highly versatile. They look nice paired with lounge clothing, casual apparel or workwear. This style also has three pockets to store small essentials. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below the jump.

