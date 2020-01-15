Rockport offers 40% off all outlet items + free shipping for MLK Day

- Jan. 15th 2020 8:51 am ET

0

Rockport is currently offering 40% off all outlet items with promo code MLK2020 at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your shoes for this season. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. This winter, refresh your wardrobe with the Colden Wingtip Boots that are marked down to $48. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $110. These shoes are great to wear to work or casual events and they’re available in three color options. Best of all, this style has a flannel lining to promote warmth during cold weather outings. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Joe’s New Balance 72-Hour Flash Sale that’s offering hundreds of styles under $40.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Rockport

Rockport

About the Author