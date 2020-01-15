Rockport offers 40% off all outlet items + free shipping for MLK Day

Rockport is currently offering 40% off all outlet items with promo code MLK2020 at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your shoes for this season. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. This winter, refresh your wardrobe with the Colden Wingtip Boots that are marked down to $48. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $110. These shoes are great to wear to work or casual events and they’re available in three color options. Best of all, this style has a flannel lining to promote warmth during cold weather outings. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

