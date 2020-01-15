Snow is here…save on Ryobi’s 20-inch 40V electric blower at $299 ($50 off)

- Jan. 15th 2020 2:23 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5Ah battery for $299 shipped. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $350 going rate. This is a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked since last snow season. With winter upon us, now is a great time to ditch the gas and oil routine for an electric snow blower. This model offers a 20-inch clearing width and “hassle-free” push-button start. Includes a 5Ah battery for extended run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Feeling like kicking it old school? Ditch the power and save a bundle by going with this heavy-duty snow shovel that features two built-in 6-inch wheels. It takes the traditional snow shovel design and improves with a longer handle, the previously mentioned wheels, and more. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget, we have plenty of additional snow blower deals from Snow Joe starting at $87. These refurbished offers are certainly worth a look if you want to save further and the 2-year warranty is notable as well.

Ryobi Electric Snow Blower features:

The RYOBI 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower is engineered to remove snow quickly from patios, decks and driveways. With a powerful brushless motor this product is designed to provide consistent quiet power that efficiently discharges snow up to 25 ft. The RYOBI 40-Volt 20 in. cordless snow blower features a push button start and twin LED headlights that make clearing snow hassle-free at any time.

