Sperry cuts extra 20% off already-reduced boots, boat shoes, sneakers, more

- Jan. 15th 2020 9:54 am ET

Sperry’s offering an extra 20% off already-reduced items with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Score great deals on boat shoes, boots, sneakers, slippers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Huntington Duck Boots are currently marked down to $64 and originally were priced at $120. These boots are great for winter and spring weather with its waterproof exterior. Plus, they’re lightweight, which won’t weigh you down during your commute. It also has a cushioned insole for comfort and this style can easily be dressed up or down. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

