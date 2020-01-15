Yamaha’s AiO Sound Bar sports built-in subwoofers for $159 (Reg. up to $220)

Amazon is offering the Yamaha Sound Bar with built-in Subwoofers (YAS-108) for $158.91 shipped. That’s up to $61 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This 2.0-channel sound bar sports an HDMI input that supports 4K HDR passthrough. Bluetooth capabilities are in tow, allowing you to easily pair a smartphone to enjoy tunes, audiobooks, podcasts, and more. The headlining feature here is that this unit integrates subwoofers into the actual sound bar, freeing up space and clutter wherever you end up placing it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of booming bass, consider something like VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-channel Sound Bar for $79. I’ve been using a VIZIO sound bar for quite a while now and found it to sound quite well right out of the box. With a simple rectangular shape, it’ll also keep your space looking modern.

Since we’re talking audio, did you see our roundup of speakers from earlier? Headlining the post is Pioneer’s bookshelf loudspeakers for $114, which throws 36% in savings your way.

Yamaha Sound Bar features:

Built-in subwoofers for deep bass in a slim sound bar

Clear voice for enhanced dialogue clarity

Bluetooth Maximum Communication Range: 33 ft

DTS Virtual: x Virtual 3D surround sound

