Add one of Aukey’s 1080p dash cameras to your vehicle from $45.50 shipped

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $45.43 shipped with the code 794274J4 at checkout. Down from its $70 list price, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. Offering 1080p recording, this dash camera makes sure that you always know what happened while on-the-go. This is thanks to its Sony Exmor Sensor and 170-degree field of view, which is crucial in capturing quality video. The emergency recording mode ensures that the crucial moments when someone hits your car are protected, as that footage can’t be overwritten. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Aukey via Amazo is also offering its 1080p Dual Dash Camera for $97.49 shipped with the code EZ7YUDA6 at checkout. Down from $130, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This mode is similar in design to today’s lead deal, however, it offers a rear camera to record what happens behind your car. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With some of your savings from today’s deals, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card to store your recordings on. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and will easily keep days’ worth of driving safe.

For a higher-end experience, check out the latest dash camera from Nextbase, which offers ‘world firsts’ including image stabilization and even more.

Aukey Dash Camera features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road. Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view and maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. Captures video (with optional in-car audio) and stills

