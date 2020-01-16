Banana Republic Factory Start Fresh Sale takes 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off

- Jan. 16th 2020 10:42 am ET

0

Banana Republic Factory’s Start Fresh Sale takes 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Winter is a nice time to update your denim and the Slim-Fit Travel Jeans are on sale for just $32 and originally were priced at $80. These jeans have the look of a dress pant with the comfort of a denim. This style is great for work, traveling or everyday wear. You can choose from five color options and rated 4.4/5 stars from Banana Republic Factory customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering up to 75% off jeans, outerwear, and more.

