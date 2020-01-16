BESTEK’s 300W Power Inverter sports a pair of AC outlets, more: $17 (Reg. $30)

BESTEK via Amazon offers its 300W Power Inverter and Dual USB Car Charger for $16.98 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RB3BNCIS at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for an over 43% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Regardless of what you need to power while on-the-road, BESTEK’s 300W inverter keeps everything from your smartphone to MacBook charged. It can supply upwards of 300W of power from your car’s cigarette lighter and packs two AC outlets as well as dual 2.4A USB ports. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 7,000 customers.

Don’t need the 300W energy capabilities featured in the lead deal? For a little less, you’ll be able to pick up BESTEK’s 150W Power Inverter at Amazon instead. You’ll still find dual 2.4A USB ports, but only a single AC outlet. This option is equally as well-reviewed, with over 535 customers having left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For even more ways to keep your smartphone juiced up, swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. Today’s features a 2-pack of Aukey 24W Car Chargers for $10 alongside even more offers from $4.

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter features:

BESTEK Power Inverter with 2 USB ports and 2 AC outlet, only for DC 12V and Car, not applied for DC 24V and airplane use. For charging your iPad, please use the 2.1A USB port and keep the other USB port free. It’s normal for the inverter to become warm to the touch while you are using it, avoid placing the inverter in direct sunlight or next to heat-sensitive materials. Do not use to power high power electric devices such as hair dryers, electric heaters, which might blow a fuse.

