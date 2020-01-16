Board game deals from $7.50: Small World, Monopoly, Civilization, many more

Amazon is offering the Small World board game for $23.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $40 and even more at Walmart, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring “high quality European components,” this game is designed for two to five players who must use their troops to occupy territory across the lands. Filled with all the wizards, knights and giant orcs you could ever need, this one is a must-have on game night for any fantasy fan out there. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more board game deals.

More Board Game Deals:

You’ll also want to take a look at our launch coverage on the Sonic the Hedgehog and new Monopoly Banking Editions while you’re at it. But if you don’t think the board games will keep the kids busy, consider some LEGO sets instead. Here are today’s new LEGO Disney BrickHeadz and loads of building kits starting from $12.

Small World board game:

Small World is inhabited by a zany cast of characters such as dwarves, wizards, amazons, giants, orcs and even humans; who use their troops to occupy territory and conquer adjacent lands. These creatures use their troops to occupy territory and conquer adjacent lands in order to push the other races off the face of the earth. Designed by Philippe Keyaerts as a fantasy follow-up to his award-winning Vinci.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!