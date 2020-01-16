Cole Haan takes extra 20% off over 250 styles during its Long Weekend Sale

This weekend only, Cole Haan takes extra 20% off over 250 sale styles with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Grandvølution Chukka Boots are on sale for $120 and originally were priced at $300. These shoes are great for work paired with slacks or during casual events worn with jeans. It also has cushioning to promote comfort and is designed to feel like your favorite pair of running shoes. This style is available in two color options and is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Elyse Booties are a classic and will be a go-to in your wardrobe because they’re so versatile. The pointed toe helps to elongate your legs and they come in several color options. Best of all, these boots are on sale for $176 and originally were priced at $280.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!