This streamlined CRKT pocket knife hits one of its best prices yet at $31

- Jan. 16th 2020 4:15 pm ET

$31
Amazon offers the CRKT Low-Profile Gentleman’s Knife for $31.25 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. CRKT delivers a 3.1-inch blade tucked into an overall length of 7.6-inches. It weighs just 2.1-ounces, making it light and ideal for everyday carry. CRKT delivers a gentlemen’s knife thanks to a design that’s meant to look more like a pen than a blade when collapsed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a lower price and more traditional design, go with the SMITH & WESSON Extreme Ops Folding Knife for $11.64. It’s nearly $20 less and enjoys best-seller status at Amazon with stellar ratings overall from more than 3,000 reviewers. However, it’s worth noting that this knife carries more robust visuals than the streamlined deal above. 

Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5, including more big names like Leatherman, Swiss, and others.

CRKT Low-Profile Gentleman’s Knife features:

  • Extremely low profile and lightweight; comfortable to carry in front shirt pocket
  • Recessed thumb stud with IKBS ball bearing pivot system deploys the blade smooth and fast
  • Durable glass reinforced nylon handles are lightweight with excellent grip

