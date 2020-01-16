This digital pressure gauge helps you easily check your tires for $7 (30% off)

HuiMing (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $6.99 Prime shipped with the code OLRIJY56 at checkout. This is down from its $10 going rate, marking a 30% discount and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever had to check your tire’s pressure, you know how confusing the gauge can look. This simplifies everything, turning the pressure into a digital readout, which is super easy to see. Plus, the display is backlit, making it easy to check your tire’s pressure at night. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you’re okay with old-style manual tire pressure gauges, you can save quite a bit. This 2-pack is just $3 each on Amazon, letting you keep one in both cars at the same time.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could spend $7 on these valve stem air pressure monitors. They go in place of your existing valve stems caps, and offer three different colors to let you know if the pressure is good, going bad, or time to fix.

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge features:

The nozzle forms quickly a seal with the Schrader valve stem, instant and accurate detection with only 0.5 increments

Digital LCD screen with bright blue backlight shows precise readings

This digital tire pressure gauge has 1 CR2032 and 3 LR44 batteries included

