Capture 20MP stills with DxO’s iPhone-enabled camera at $130 (Up to 70% off)

Amazon is currently offering the DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected iPhone Camera for $129.99 shipped. Having dropped from $420, it was just selling for $160 earlier in the week and is now down to within cents of the Amazon low. Today’s offer is up to 70% off the going rate and $3 under our previous mention. This add-on camera accessory allows you to capture 20.2MP stills with your iPhone and utilizes a Lightning connector as well as Wi-Fi for remote operation. It stores high-quality RAW format files, features expandable microSD card storage, and is a unique way to upgrade your iPhoneography setup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, equipping your iPhone with the best-selling Xenvo Pro Macro and Wide Angle Lens Kit at $40 is a solid alternative. You’ll miss out on the standalone functionality presented by the DxO One, but will still be able to shoot better-quality photos.

Or for something even more affordable still, this well-reviewed 3-in-1 lens set will surely do the trick as well. Selling for $17 at Amazon, you’ll score fisheye, macro, and wide angle lenses which clip right onto your device, much like the Xenvo Pro.

DxO ONE Connected Camera features:

The DxO ONE is a miniaturized pro quality camera. Equipped with a 1-inch format 20.2 megapixel sensor and a high-quality f/1.8 lens, it captures amazing images, even in extreme low light. In standalone, the Framing Assistant allows you to quickly compose and take photos with one hand. When directly connected to an iPhone, the D x O ONE features capabilities on par with those of a professional camera.

