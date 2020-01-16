Capture 20MP stills with DxO’s iPhone-enabled camera at $130 (Up to 70% off)

- Jan. 16th 2020 1:12 pm ET

Get this deal
Up to $420 $130
0

Amazon is currently offering the DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected iPhone Camera for $129.99 shipped. Having dropped from $420, it was just selling for $160 earlier in the week and is now down to within cents of the Amazon low. Today’s offer is up to 70% off the going rate and $3 under our previous mention. This add-on camera accessory allows you to capture 20.2MP stills with your iPhone and utilizes a Lightning connector as well as Wi-Fi for remote operation. It stores high-quality RAW format files, features expandable microSD card storage, and is a unique way to upgrade your iPhoneography setup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, equipping your iPhone with the best-selling Xenvo Pro Macro and Wide Angle Lens Kit at $40 is a solid alternative. You’ll miss out on the standalone functionality presented by the DxO One, but will still be able to shoot better-quality photos.

Or for something even more affordable still, this well-reviewed 3-in-1 lens set will surely do the trick as well. Selling for $17 at Amazon, you’ll score fisheye, macro, and wide angle lenses which clip right onto your device, much like the Xenvo Pro.

DxO ONE Connected Camera features:

The DxO ONE is a miniaturized pro quality camera. Equipped with a 1-inch format 20.2 megapixel sensor and a high-quality f/1.8 lens, it captures amazing images, even in extreme low light. In standalone, the Framing Assistant allows you to quickly compose and take photos with one hand. When directly connected to an iPhone, the D x O ONE features capabilities on par with those of a professional camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Up to $420 $130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
DxO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go