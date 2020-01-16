Express Long Weekend Big Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $8

The Express Long Weekend Big Sale Event takes 40% off sitewide and features doorbusters from $8. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Elevate your winter wardrobe with the Mock Neck Quarter Zip Sweater that’s currently marked down to $40. For comparison, this sweater was originally priced at $70. This style looks great layered or worn on its own and pairs nicely with jeans or dress pants alike. The Slim Plaid Dress Shirt will also look great with this sweater and it’s on sale for $25. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Slim Stretch+ Dark Wash Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Plaid Dress Shirt $25 (Orig. $70)
- Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Dress Pant $53 (Orig. $88)
- Mock Neck Quarter Zip Sweater $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- O-Ring Paperbag Ankle Pant $48 (Orig. $80)
- Dark Wash Ripped Barely Boot Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- Sheer Ruffled Clip Dot Top $42 (Orig. $70)
- High Waisted Side Button Pants $48 (Orig. $80)
- Textured Pointed Toe Mules $24 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel