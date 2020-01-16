Score an all-time low on GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch at $27 (32% off)

- Jan. 16th 2020 2:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Dimmer Switch for $27.09 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for an over 32% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon low. For comparison it sells for $37 at Home Depot right now. This Z-Wave dimmer switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Over 530 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Just want to control a lamp or appliance with your voice? Grab TP-Link’s Mini Kasa Smart Plug for $18 at Amazon instead. Not only will you save $9 compared to the featured deal, but this alternative doesn’t require a hub and works with Alexa and Assistant out of the box.

For those still building out their smart home setup, Samsung’s SmartThings Hub is definitely worth considering as the brains of your kit. Right now it’s marked down to $59 at Amazon, which is down from the $70 going rate. Looking for other ways to kickstart your home automation? Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2020.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Dimmer Switch. Create custom scenes, schedule timed events and dim the lights when you’re at home or when you’re away. Wirelessly schedule, control and adjust the brightness of any dimmable lights from anywhere. Works with dimmable LED, CFL, halogen and incandescent bulbs, and other devices.

