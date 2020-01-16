Hill City’s End of Season Sale offers 40% off popular activewear from $22

- Jan. 16th 2020 5:01 pm ET

0

Hill City’s End of Season Sale takes 40% off select styles of outerwear, shirts, pants, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Midweight Training Hoodie is on sale for $58 and originally was priced at $98. This lightweight jacket has 4-way stretch material and sweat-wicking properties. It also has two zippered hand pockets and a hood in case you run into rain. You can also choose from two color options: gray or black. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another notable item is the Utility Trail Pant that’s marked down to $76. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $128. They feature wrinkle- and abrasion-resistant material, so that you stay polished throughout the day.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hill City

Hill City

About the Author