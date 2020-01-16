Hill City’s End of Season Sale offers 40% off popular activewear from $22

Hill City’s End of Season Sale takes 40% off select styles of outerwear, shirts, pants, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Midweight Training Hoodie is on sale for $58 and originally was priced at $98. This lightweight jacket has 4-way stretch material and sweat-wicking properties. It also has two zippered hand pockets and a hood in case you run into rain. You can also choose from two color options: gray or black. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another notable item is the Utility Trail Pant that’s marked down to $76. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $128. They feature wrinkle- and abrasion-resistant material, so that you stay polished throughout the day.

Our top picks for men include:

