Just $85 scores you a 32-inch HDTV from Best Buy, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Insignia 32-inch 720p HDTV for $84.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked in recent months. You most certainly won’t find the latest specs here, but today’s uber budget-friendly price is certainly worth noting. Just $85 gets you a 32-inch display, two HDMI ports, and dual 5W speakers. It’s ideal for the bedroom or a kid’s play space where you may not be willing to invest more cash. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 730 Best Buy reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Insignia 32-inch 720p HDTV features:

Upgrade your entertainment with this Insignia 32-inch LED TV. HD resolution ensures impressive image detail and clarity, while the DTS technology delivers immersive sounds through the two built-in 5W speakers. This Insignia 32-inch LED TV is compatible with VESA mount standards for quick placement and features HDMI, USB and Composite Video ports for connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!