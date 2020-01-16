J.Crew’s Long Weekend Epic Sale offers 30% off your purchase + 40% off sale styles

J.Crew Long Weekend Epic Sale offers 30% off your purchase and an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code LONGWKND at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Everyday Bomber Jacket is on sale for $69 and originally was priced at $98. This jacket is extremely versatile and looks great paired with joggers, jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. Its lightweight design can easily be layered and it comes in two color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Vintage Straight Jeans are trendy and great for everyday wear. This style pairs well with sneakers, booties, sandals, and more. Originally priced at $128, however during the sale you can find them for $90.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!