Merrell takes an extra 20% off all sale items: Hiking sneakers, boots, more

For a limited time only, Merrell takes an extra 20% off all sale items including hiking sneakers, boots, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping on orders of $120 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Ontario Mid Hiking Shoes that are marked down to $77 and originally were priced at $120. These shoes are waterproof, which makes it great for outdoor adventures and they have antimicrobial material to keep your shoes from odor-free. It also has a supportive design with a cushioned insole and padded sides. Better yet, it has a rigid outsole to grip the surface while hiking. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

