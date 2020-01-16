Motorola’s Halo+ video baby monitor drops to new low of $226 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Motorola Halo+ Video Baby Monitor for $225.99 shipped. Down from its $300 list price, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to keep an eye on your newborn both day and night, this camera has it all. The overhead crib mount makes it simple to always know what’s going on with your young one. Plus, it can play bedtime stories, lullabies, and even soothing sounds. You’ll also get a light show protector to keep your little one entertained, and the detachable camera even works once they outgrow the crib. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, do you just need a camera to keep an eye on your young one that isn’t mounted on top of the crib? The eufy SpaceView Baby Monitor is a great option at $130 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon is a great alternative. Not sure about it? We went hands-on to give you an in-depth look.

However, opting for the VTech Audio Baby Monitor saves you even more. It’s around $27 shipped at Amazon and will let you hear what’s going on with your little one, though you won’t be able to see what’s happening.

Motorola Halo+ Video Baby Monitor features:

Our video infant monitor allows you to check on your little one, whether you’re at work or just in the kitchen. Simply connect to the Hubble app on your smartphone.

View a real-time video feed of your little one’s room on the parent unit’s 4.3″ color screen. Its infrared night vision feature gives you a clear video feed at night time.

The Hubble Baby Smart Sleep Assistant keeps track of your baby’s hours of sleep, as well as the number of feeding times, diaper changes, and pumping sessions.

