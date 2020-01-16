Load up on multivitamins, Flintstones gummies and more from $4 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off One A Day, Flintstones Gummies, and other Bayer products. You can grab the 200-pack of One A Day Men’s Multivitamins for $10.47 or $9.95 with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to manually cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want them delivered every month. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Containing nutrients like Vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, and K, Riboflavin, Thiamin, and Niacin, they are designed to promote positive heart health, healthy blood pressure, immune health, and healthy muscle function. They are also gluten, wheat, and dairy-free with no artificial colors and artificial sweeteners. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. Head below for even more vitamin deals.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listings pages to drop the prices down even more. 

While you’re stocking up on vitamins for the new year, you’ll want to browse through today’s protein sale as well. You’ll find loads of plant-based options from $5 including Optimum Nutrition, Vega, and more.

One A Day Men’s Multivitamins:

  • One A Day Men’s Health Formula Multivitamin is a complete multivitamin specially designed for the leading concerns of men like heart health(1)
  • Contains key nutrients like Vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, and K, Riboflavin, Thiamin, and Niacin
  • Formulated to support:* heart health,(1) healthy blood pressure,(2) immune health, healthy muscle function, and physical energy by helping convert food to fuel

