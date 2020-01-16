NETGEAR’s Alexa-enabled Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System drops to $239.50 ($100 off)

- Jan. 16th 2020 10:04 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System with Built-in Smart Speaker for $239.48 shipped. Having dropped from $350, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and comes within cents of the Amazon low. Providing up to 4,500-square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, this two-piece mesh bundle sports 802.11ac Tri-band connectivity with a maximum of 3Gb/s speeds. On top of the main router, also included in this system is the Orbi Voice range extender. Not only does it help combat Wi-Fi deadzones, but also incorporates an Alexa-enabled Harman Kardon speaker. Across the package, you’re looking at five Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Leave the NETGEAR ecosystem and instead opt to center your home network around Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System at $80 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get the same 802.11ac speeds, but with only 3,500-square feet of coverage. Another trade-off here is that you’re only getting two total Gigabit Ethernet ports, as only the main router has wired connectivity. But for a more budget-friendly setup, this option comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating and is sure to get the job done.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Smart 802.11ac Router on sale as well. Currently marked down to $64, going this route will amount to 20% in savings.

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh System features:

Orbi mesh Wi-Fi System with Orbi Voice delivers whole home Wi-Fi with a superior Smart speaker experience. Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi brings high-performance Wi-Fi throughout your home and extends your existing Wi-Fi for less buffering and dead zones. Ask Alexa on your Orbi Voice Satellite to play music, set alarms, control smart home devices, Check traffic, weather, and more.

