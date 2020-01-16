Protect your personal data with a paper/card shredder from $28 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on Insignia crosscut shredders. One standout from the sale is the Insignia 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder (NS-PS06CC) for $27.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $47 at Best Buy, it currently starts at a bloated $50 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest total we can find. Designed to keep your precious and personal information private, this model can shred up to six sheets of paper at a time as well as credit cards and staples down to 0.2- by 1.3-inches. It has a 3-gallon basket as well as an 8.9-inch paper slot. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details and deals below.

Today’s featured deal is easily one of the most affordable shredders out there. Even the comparable AmazonBasics model goes for $32. While it is slightly better in terms of how much paper you can stuff into it before needing to be emptied out, it is more or less the same otherwise. Outside of pulling out the scissors and destroying important papers manually, the featured deal is about as inexpensive as it gets right now.

But if you’re specifically looking for a higher-end model, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional deals from $48.

We also have some notable offers on office chairs right now including a leather executive at 20% off and this high-back option for $131 at Amazon. If the home office is need of a new printer we have deals starting from $60 right here as well.

Insignia 6-Sheet Crosscut Shredder:

Prevent identity theft with the help of this 6-sheet Insignia™ NS-PS06CC crosscut shredder, which shreds paper, credit cards and staples down to 0.2″ x 1.3″, so you can help protect your personal information and documents. To help keep your sensitive information secure. The style makes shredded items virtually unreadable, so you can safeguard your personal data.

