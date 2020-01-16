Samsung’s SmartThings Hub kickstarts true home automation at $59 (Reg. $70)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung SmartThings third generation Hub for $58.81 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you over 15%, and comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in September. Samsung’s SmartThings Hub makes kickstarting a more advanced smart home setup a breeze. It offers a wide range of integrations, from Z-Wave and Zigbee accessories, to Philips Hue, Arlo and more. Bringing this hub into the mix allows you to configure complex automations, set schedules and more. Over 3,700 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and you’ll also note #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to pick up some smart home gear to go with the hub. Samsung’s SmartThings LED bulb is an affordable option to get started and will run you under $10 at Amazon.

For more tips on retrofitting your smart home with Z-Wave technology, be sure to checkout our hands-on looks at the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more. We actually featured SmartThings here, so it’s a compelling option regardless of today’s sale. Or in case you missed it from CES last week, Aeotec and Inovelli unveiled plenty of new Z-Wave accessories that are worth a look.

Samsung SmartThings Hub features:

Your smart home needs a brain, so get started with a SmartThings Hub. The Samsung SmartThings Hub works with a wide range of smart devices and allows you to control them from the free SmartThings App, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Receive notifications or alerts about what’s happening in and around your home and remotely control your home’s security, energy usage, and lighting.

