Score an off-season discount at $15 on Scotts' Whirl Spreader

- Jan. 16th 2020 7:17 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Scotts Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader for $15.29 Prime shipped. Down from its going rate of nearly $19, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past year. Spring is just around the corner, whether it feels like it or not. This is a crucial tool for spreading fertilizer on your yard to make sure it comes back from being dormant over the winter well. Plus, it can be used for years to come. There’s enough room for up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditching the Scotts namesake is a great way to save some cash. This model is under $14 Prime shipped at Amazon, and still offers plenty of coverage capability. Just keep in mind that this one might not hold up quite as well as a Scotts model, considering that Scotts is one of the best names in the business.

Scotts Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader features:

  • Perfect hand-held spreader for small yards
  • Great for year-round use to weed, seed, fertilize, and apply ice melt
  • Engineered for smooth, even coverage
  • Adjustable arm support helps provide maximum comfort
  • Holds up to 1, 500 sq ft of Scotts lawn products

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Scotts

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

