Shark’s 2-in-1 Upright/Handheld Vac drops to $100 today (Refurb, Orig. $200)

- Jan. 16th 2020 4:32 pm ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Zero-M Upright Vacuum (ZU560) for $99.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $200, a new one still fetches $180 at Walmart with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Similar models go for over $200 at Amazon. This multi-surface vac features a Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll to deliver “nonstop hair removal,” a Lift-Away handheld mode, and swivel steering. The “Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology” and HEPA filtration pull dust and toxins from your home and trap them inside your vacuum for safe disposal. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

While today’s deal is already hundreds less than one of those pricey Dyson vacs, there are options out there for under $100. You can score a brand new BISSELL Cleanview Bagless for under $75 at Amazon right now. This particular machine doesn’t feature HEPA filtration nor does it have the Zero-M technology, but it will get the job done for even less. Plus you’ll find even more discounted options still live in the list below:

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on items for the kitchen, living room, yard and garage.

Shark Lift-Away Zero-M Upright Vacuum:

The next-generation Shark Navigator® lightweight upright vacuum includes the Zero-M® self-cleaning brushroll to deliver nonstop hair removal. Its lightweight design and Lift-Away® technology make it easy to clean stairs, furniture, and other above-floor areas. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology® traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner. Swivel Steering provides effortless maneuverability on both floors and carpets, 

