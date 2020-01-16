TCL’s Alto 7+ 2.1-Ch. Soundbar hits an Amazon low at $119 shipped (20% off)

Amazon offers the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel Home Theater Soundbar for $119 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s down from the original $180 price tag and $150 regular going rate. Today’s deal is a 20% savings and a new Amazon all-time low. TCL’s budget-friendly soundbar delivers an upgraded listening experience from your TV’s built-in speakers, which are likely rear-facing. Notable features here include a 2.1-channel design, optical, 1/8-inch, and Bluetooth connectivity, alongside support for HDMI ARC. The wireless subwoofer delivers dedicated low-end audio, which should be a notable upgrade for action films and sports. Includes everything you’ll need to mount the soundbar itself onto your wall. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers.

For a lower-cost alternative, ditch the wireless subwoofer and go with VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar instead. You’ll still see a notable sound upgrade from most TV systems, but will miss out on the extra low-end features, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. But the $79 price tag takes a nice chunk off the top and saves some money along the way. Rated 4/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of home theaters, don’t miss today’s bargain deal on an Insignia 32-inch HDTV for $85. You most certainly won’t find the latest specs here, but today’s uber budget-friendly price is certainly worth noting. Just $85 gets you a 32-inch display, two HDMI ports, and dual 5W speakers.

TCL Alto 7+ Soundbar features:

Clean and loud sound packed in a minimalistic design

Wireless subwoofer for extra bass and flexible placement

Specially tuned to deliver distortion-free sound at any volume. Subwoofer Size (WxHxD)-8.3 x 12.9 x 9.8 inches

Sound modes (music, movies, and news) optimize performance based on content

Eight dedicated powerful audio components to reproduce complete sound spectrum with pristine accuracy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!