TCL’s Alto 7+ 2.1-Ch. Soundbar hits an Amazon low at $119 shipped (20% off)

- Jan. 16th 2020 8:53 am ET

$119
0

Amazon offers the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel Home Theater Soundbar for $119 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s down from the original $180 price tag and $150 regular going rate. Today’s deal is a 20% savings and a new Amazon all-time low. TCL’s budget-friendly soundbar delivers an upgraded listening experience from your TV’s built-in speakers, which are likely rear-facing. Notable features here include a 2.1-channel design, optical, 1/8-inch, and Bluetooth connectivity, alongside support for HDMI ARC. The wireless subwoofer delivers dedicated low-end audio, which should be a notable upgrade for action films and sports. Includes everything you’ll need to mount the soundbar itself onto your wall. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers.

For a lower-cost alternative, ditch the wireless subwoofer and go with VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar instead. You’ll still see a notable sound upgrade from most TV systems, but will miss out on the extra low-end features, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. But the $79 price tag takes a nice chunk off the top and saves some money along the way. Rated 4/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of home theaters, don’t miss today’s bargain deal on an Insignia 32-inch HDTV for $85. You most certainly won’t find the latest specs here, but today’s uber budget-friendly price is certainly worth noting. Just $85 gets you a 32-inch display, two HDMI ports, and dual 5W speakers.

TCL Alto 7+ Soundbar features:

  • Clean and loud sound packed in a minimalistic design
  • Wireless subwoofer for extra bass and flexible placement
  • Specially tuned to deliver distortion-free sound at any volume. Subwoofer Size (WxHxD)-8.3 x 12.9 x 9.8 inches
  • Sound modes (music, movies, and news) optimize performance based on content
  • Eight dedicated powerful audio components to reproduce complete sound spectrum with pristine accuracy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$119
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
TCL

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp