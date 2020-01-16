Waring Pro’s black stainless steel coffee maker drops to $30 for today only

- Jan. 16th 2020 1:19 pm ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker in black stainless steel for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day with additional shipping fees. Regularly up to as much as $100 at Best Buy, Amazon third-party sellers have it listed at $85 right now with today’s deal matching our previous mention. It is also the lowest total we can find. Perfect for get-togethers whensingle-serve machine just won’t cut it, this model can brew up to 14-cups at a time. Along with a stainless steel construction and the included glass carafe, it also features a water filtration system and a pause function so you can pour a cup before the brewing process has finished. Rated 4+ stars from over 180 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While not a huge savings over today’s lead deal, you can score the Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker for under $25 at Amazon. But if a 5-cup model will do the trick, take a look at the AmazonBasics Coffeemaker which sells for $20. While both models carry solid ratings, you won’t get the steel build or the extra large carafe. 

However, if it’s a high-end espresso machine deal you’re after, take a look at Saeco’s Incanto Automatic while it’s up to $540 off. The rest of today’s best deals for around the house can be found right here.

Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker:

Offer a mug of hot coffee to everyone in the room with this Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker. The brew pause function lets you grab a cup before the entire cycle is complete. Set the timer on this programmable Waring Pro 14-cup coffee maker up to 24 hours in advance to ensure a hot cuppa when you want it.

