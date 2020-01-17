Record inside and out with this highly-rated dual dash cam at $56 (Reg. $80)

- Jan. 17th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

AKASO-Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Trace 1 Dual 1080p Dash Camera for $55.99 shipped with the code 20HL75FR and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $80 list price, this is one of the largest discounts that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to record both inside and outside of your vehicle, this dash camera is great for parents, Uber drivers, and more. Each camera is capable of recording 1080p video out of 170-degree field-of-view lenses, which ensure that everything is perfectly captured. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Given your savings, picking up a 64GB microSD card is an easy addition. It’s under $12 Prime shipped and will be extremely useful in storing hours of driving footage. Plus, when you run out of room on the SD card, the camera will automatically overwrite the oldest footage so you never have to remember to empty it.

Want the highest-end experience a dash camera can offer? Nextbase’s latest product includes image stabilization, 4K recording, high-end GPS tagging, and more.

AKASO Dual Dash Camera features:

  • The dash cam is designed to simultaneously captures both 170° field of view of front 4 traffic lanes and inside cabin in crisp 1080P videos
  • The dash cam uses superior lens modules with F/1.8 large aperture, dual SONY IMX307 STARVIS sensors
  • AKASO WDR technology and built-in 4 IR lights to provide better image quality with enhanced details even in low-light condition
  • Whether you are a professional driver or a carpooler, the inside camera can help record all your journey in the car

