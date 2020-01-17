Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $42, Call of Duty Modern Warfare $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital downloads of Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch for $41.99. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, it currently fetches as much on the eShop with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. The sequel features a series of new weapons, dual wielding capabilities, and much more, but this one is worth it for the local/online multiplayer alone. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare back down at $35, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Madden NFL 20 Standard, God of War, Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $35 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $19 ($45+ value)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $38.29 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete $6 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 $17 (Reg. $35+)
- God of War $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $50 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders III $5 (Reg. $25+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Secret of Mana $12.50 (Reg. $17+)
- Civilization VI Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $12 (Reg. $25+)
- GreedFall $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
