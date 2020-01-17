Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $42, Call of Duty Modern Warfare $35, more

- Jan. 17th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital downloads of Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch for $41.99. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, it currently fetches as much on the eShop with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. The sequel features a series of new weapons, dual wielding capabilities, and much more, but this one is worth it for the local/online multiplayer alone. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare back down at $35, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Madden NFL 20 Standard, God of War, Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Hori Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch cases, bags, more are on the way

Nintendo World theme park features wearables for life-size video games, more

Feast your eyes on the new Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set

The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC

Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES

