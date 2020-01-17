Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Timbuk2, Converse, Dick’s Sporting Goods, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Winter Clearance takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, more
- Converse Flash Sale offers up to 40% off sale items with deals from $25
- Backcountry takes up to 60% off top brands: Marmot, The North Face, more
- Hunter Boots offers the women’s Refined Slim Fit Gloss Boots for $83 (Reg. $165)
- Hautelook offers Men’s Activewear up to 60% off: Champion, PUMA, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Timbuk2 takes up to 50% off MacBook backpacks, briefcases, luggage, more
- J.Crew Factory’s Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance
- TOMS has over 130 new markdowns up to 60% off: Boots, sneakers, more
- H&M Flash Sale offers up to 70% off select styles from just $8: Boots, jeans, more
- GAP takes 25% off all denim styles + 40% off sitewide with this promo code
Home Goods and more |
- Control the temp of your coffee with Ember’s Smart Travel Mug: $100 ($50 off)
- Philips’ Soup Maker blends and cooks your ingredients for $90 (Reg. $130+)
- Save 40% on the TaoTronics 12W dimmable LED gooseneck floor lamp at $30
- Riedel drinkware sets 75% off for today only: 4-pack wine glasses $10, more
- This 1200-lumen rechargeable flashlight comes with batteries for $15
