Enter the delightful world of sous vide: Breville Joule Cooker $160 (Reg. $200)

- Jan. 17th 2020 2:19 pm ET

Amazon offers the Breville Joule Sous Vide 1100W Cooker in stainless steel and white for $159.96 shipped. That’s down from the regular $200 or greater price tag. Today’s deal matches previous Black Friday pricing as well. This sous vide cooker delivers up to 1100W of power and is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible. I started dabbling in sous vide after receiving a cooker just over a year ago. It’s definitely a must-try for any foodie. Being able to easily start meals hours or days in advance is both easy and fun. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon customers.

Just getting started with sous vide? Consider this introduction to sous vide eBook that’s currently a best-seller at Amazon and FREE for a limited time.

You’ll need a container to start your sous vide adventures. We recommend this top-rated option from Everie. It has a lid, which is ideal for keeping those warm baths at the correct temperatures for hours on end. It’s also BPA-free, so you know your food will be cooked safely.

ChefSteps Joule features:

  • Smallest, sleekest sous vide tool available at just 11 inches tall and 1.1 pounds, with streamlined white body and finishes.
  • SAVES SPACE: Half the size of other sous vide machines, it’s small enough to slip into a top drawer.
  • HEATS UP FAST: 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. Operating Requirements: Frequency 50 to 60 Hz, single phase
  • PERFECT RESULTS: Visual Doneness (TM) feature in the Joule app displays exactly how food cooks. Dinner comes out predictably perfect, every time.

