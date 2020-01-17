Converse Flash Sale offers up to 40% off sale items with deals from $25

For a limited time only, Converse takes up to 40% off sale items with promo code JAN2020 at checkout. Find deals on sneakers, boots, apparel, accessories, and more. Converse Account Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops are gender neutral and a great sneaker to wear year-round. These sneakers are available in several color options and rated 4.7/5 stars from Converse customers. Its made of lightweight material, which won’t weigh you down and has a foam lining to promote comfort. Best of all, they’re on sale for just $34 and originally were priced at $55. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Converse.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Timbuk2’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular items.

