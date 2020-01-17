At $77.50, Fossil’s Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch has returned to its Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Stainless Steel Leather Hybrid Smartwatch for $77.50 shipped. Fetching up to $155, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings and is a match for the best Amazon discount we have tracked. A long-lasting 12-month battery is one of the biggest draws found in this Fossil smartwatch. It’s achieved by embracing a hybrid design that ditches a touchscreen for a more traditional look that operates using a coin cell battery. Despite this, you’ll still garner activity and sleep tracking abilities in addition to vibrations when smartphone notifications roll in. Its side buttons are able to be customized to your liking, allowing you to choose between music controls, finding a paired phone, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Given how well Fossil is known in the watch industry, it’s not too hard to find fresh band designs. There’s a wide variety of Archer Watch Straps for $15 that will fit the Commuter above, which happens to accept 22mm bands.

When it comes to other wearable discounts we’ve spotted, you may want to have a look at Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 for $33.50. It trades in the traditional watch look for a skinnier style that takes up less space on your wrist.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

