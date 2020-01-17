Score a FREE Echo Dot when you purchase any Fire TV Edition using this code

Amazon is offering a FREE 3rd Generation Echo Dot with the purchase of any Fire TV Edition when you use the code FTVE20 at checkout. Our favorite Fire TV Edition to pair the Echo Dot with is Insignia’s 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV, which is on sale for $279.99 shipped right now. With a normal price of $350, this is 20% in savings and the lowest we’ve seen it for was $250 over the holiday season. Offering a 4K display in a budget-friendly body, this TV is great for any living room, office, or game room. Thanks to having Fire TV built-in, you’ll be able to enjoy Apple TV+, Disney+, and even Prime Video with ease. The best part? You can easily control the TV with the bundled Echo Dot thanks to this promo. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you already have a TV that you want to make smart, skip purchasing a new one and just grab the Fire TV at $35 shipped. It’ll give any TV the same capabilities as a Fire TV Edition, though it requires a much lower overall cost.

Do you already own a bunch of Echo devices? Why not turn them into a surround sound system? That’s right, Amazon now supports this feature, which you can find more about in our announcement coverage.

Terms and Conditions:

This is a limited time offer valid only for customers located within the United States. To be eligible for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) promotion, customers must purchase a Fire TV Edition TV between 9:00 p.m. (PT) January 3, 2020 and 11:59 p.m. (PT) February 2, 2020, and apply promotional code FTVE20 at checkout. Offer only applies to Echo Dot (3rd Gen) sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page), when combined with purchasing any Fire TV Edition sold by Best Buy on Amazon.com. Echo Dot with Clock and bundle configurations are excluded from this offer. The offer does not apply to refurbished, open box, or pre-owned devices. Offer good while supplies last. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is limited to one device per customer and account, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts (including Amazon Business discounts) or promotions (i.e. no promos stacking). The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is a $49.99 towards the value of a 3rd Generation Echo Dot. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Use of Echo Dot is subject to the terms found here. Instructions on how to pair your Fire TV Edition and Echo Dot can be found here.

