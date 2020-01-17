Don’t pay full price at Home Depot, these $110 gift cards are on sale for $100

PayPal is now offering $110 Home Depot gift cards for $100 with free digital delivery. You’ll need to login to a free PayPal account to purchase. Whether you have some tool gifts to take care of or your own DIY projects to tackle, you might as well do it with some free credit on hand. This is nearly 10% off your next purchase and you can grab up to 2 discounted gift cards per PayPal account. Which can be quite handy if you already know what you’re after. Act quick as these Home Depot gift card deals tend to sell out quite quickly. Head below for more deals and details.

Speaking of notable gift card deals, we still have $65 worth of adidas credit for just $50 with free digital delivery. That’s on top of $60 Under Armour gift cards for $50 or up to 16% off from PayPal. You’ll find both of those deals here.

But that’s not the only way to score some free credit right now. Google Pixel 4/XL comes bundled with $200 gift cards at B&H while Verizon is handing out $250 prepaid MasterCards with select plans. And don’t forget, you can score a 1-year Sam’s Club membership at a big-time discount and with a $20 credit right now.

Home Depot Gift Cards:

Whether remodeling your kitchen or purchasing new appliances and power tools, The Home Depot provides products and services for all your home improvement needs. Gift Card is valid for the purchase of merchandise/services at any The Home Depot® store in the U.S., Canada and online at HomeDepot.com.

