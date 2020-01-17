Kids’ toy deals from $3: Fisher-Price, Play-Doh, Hatchimals, Magformers, more

Amazon is offering the Fisher-Price Pull Along Rocket for $4.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While back-ordered until January 23 at Amazon, you can still lock-in the discounted price and it is currently matched over at Walmart. Regularly $10, it started to slip in price at the tale end of last year and is now at a new all-time low. Designed for ages 12-months or older, walking and pulling the rocket “helps strengthen your toddler’s balance and coordination skills.” As it’s pulled, the colorful asteroid balls start to “pop” and jump around while the spin-able motor will help to reinforce “dexterity and hand-eye coordination.” Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More kids’ toy deals down below.

Fisher-Price Pull Along Rocket:

Discover new worlds of fun with this rocket pull toy

As baby pulls the rocket, they’ll hear balls pop inside

Colorful “asteroid” balls inside

Rear “flame” spinner for fine motor play

For ages 12 months and older

