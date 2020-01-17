Magazine blowout from under $4/yr: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Customer Appreciation Blowout magazine sale. With deals starting from under $4, if there are any titles you might not have scored over the holidays, now’s your chance to do it. We are seeing deep deals on Wired, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Women’s Health, Popular Science, Men’s Health, GQ, and many more. Head below for all the details.

Just about every magazine in today’s sale is at a notable price, especially the aforementioned titles. In fact, the Customer Appreciation Blowout has most titles at slightly below our usual rock-bottom exclusive pricing with many of the most popular tiles at around $4.50 or so. And you’ll receive free shipping across the board every month.

Men’s Health, for example, is now down at $4.58 per year. Currently $15 per year at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find by a long shot. This one doesn’t even drop down to $5 per year as often as it used to, so jump on this deal while you can. While we are talking fitness/well-being mags, Women’s Health is on sale for $4.47 a year which is also the best price out there right now.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Prefer some super heroes and graphic novels instead? You can dive into the Spider-Verse with up to 67% off Spider-Man comics from $1 right now. But if it’s novels and the like are what you’re after, our winter reading list is a must-see and don’t forget about your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

Men’s Health:

Men’s Health is an essential read for guys who want to look better, feel better, and live better. But Men’s Health isn’t just a magazine. It’s the solution-for every bit of chaos, confusion, or suffering that the world can inflict on the male of the species. Belly fat. Fatheaded bosses. Exercise plateaus. Exercise excuses. Her boredom. His boredom. The fast-food menu. The wine list. We give men the tools, strategies, and motivation to handle all of this and more.

