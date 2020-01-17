Marshall’s Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker is down to $100 shipped today

Electronic Express (99.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Originally $200, this model is currently selling for $136 and up via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $10 of our previous mention and close to $90 below the newest generation model. It sports that iconic Marshall amp design along with 25-hours of playback on a single charge, a built-in mic for taking calls, and a handy USB port for charging up your phone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the latest and greatest isn’t as important as saving some cash to you, consider the OontZ Angle 3. Clearly you won’t get that vintage design, not to mention about 10-less hours of playback per charge, but you’re also saving drastically at just $25. And the on-page coupon will knock another $3 off the insanely high-rated speaker that carries 4+ star reviews from over 45,000 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking for something even more robust (and surrounded in an LED lightship), take a look at JBL’s Pulse 3 IPX7 waterproof speaker at $120 (Save $110). Unveiled at CES 2020, you might also want to check out Royole’s new Mirage Speaker with a wraparound touchscreen, 5MP camera, and more too.

Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Portable speaker for life on the road

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries allow for 25 hours of play time

Enjoy your music without the hassle of wires, since Stockwell comes with Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology

Answer, decline and end calls with the phone button

Features a handy USB port to charge your listening device while you’re on the go

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!