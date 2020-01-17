Philips’ Indoor BBQ will have you grilling all winter long at $120 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Avance Collection Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill for $120 shipped. Regularly closer to $220 at Amazon, this model fetches $280 at Best Buy and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Today’s deal is $10 below the 2019 holiday pricing and the lowest total we can find. Bring the BBQ indoors this winter with the Philips Avance Collection that produces “virtually no smoke.” It heats up to 446-degrees which is great for searing meat, according to Philips, and features a non-stick die-cast aluminum grid that is dishwasher-friendly for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t plan on having full-on barbecues in the house this winter, a simple George Foreman Grill might do the trick at under $25. The highly-rated sandwich grill is quite versatile despite not providing as authentic a BBQ experience as today’s featured deal. But you can get slightly closer with the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler at $76. Both of these alternatives feature a panini press design you won’t get on the Philips Avance, but they’ll also have a harder time getting that steak seared up properly.

But speaking of the BBQ, check out the new Cuisinart smart grills with smartphone control and Weber’s Connect Smart Grill Hub from CES 2020 while you’re at it.

Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill:

Advanced infrared technology and special reflectors guide heat to the indoor grills cooking grid for delicious, evenly grilled food. The drip tray underneath remains cool so there is virtually no smoke.

No need to adjust the heat! The indoor grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446°F, the optimal temperature for cooking and searing your favorite meat, poultry and fish leaving it juicy and tender on the inside.

The electric grill ensures food is not cooked into its own grease and the fat is separated during grilling ; Voltage: 120 V

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!