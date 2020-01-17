Philips’ Soup Maker blends and cooks your ingredients for $90 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Soup Maker (HR2204/70) for $89.96 shipped. Regularly $130 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Now you could chop up veggies, then pull out the blender before waiting for hours to cook your own homemade soup on the stove top. Or you could just dump all the ingredients in this soup maker and push one button. Along with the 6 preset programs (pureed, chunky, cold, compote, smoothies, cream-based), this machine will blend all your ingredients for you and then cook it in “as little as 18 minutes.” It also ships with a recipe book and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Now you can save some cash by opting for one of those popular Instant Pot cookers at $79 or so, but you’re still going to have to prepare all the ingredients by hand. In which case, blending up the veggies in the pot where you’re going to cook the soup with a Mueller Ultra-Stick 9-Speed Immersion blender at $30 might be a smart purchase.

We also have the Philips Indoor BBQ at $120 (Reg. $280) today plus even more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Philips Soup Maker:

Enjoy creating delicious soups with this Viva Collection SoupMaker. Six pre-set blending options provide maximum versatility for texture and consistency. Make a meal for two or an appetizer for four people thanks to the 1.2-liter capacity. The efficient Z-shaped blade design prepares your Viva Collection SoupMaker recipe in 18 minutes or less.

