Timbuk2 takes up to 50% off MacBook backpacks, briefcases, luggage, more

Timbuk2 offers up to 50% off favorites, this weekend only. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Uptown Laptop Backpack is currently on sale for $69 and originally was priced at $119. This bag easily fits a 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It also has a spacious main compartment as well as an array of pockets for organization and one for your water bottle. This would be a great option for work, traveling, school, or everyday use and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout is the Copilot Luggage Roller that’s marked down to just $129 and originally was priced at $209. This would be a great carry-on option and comes in two size options. It has two spacious main compartments and even has a padded sleeve for your 13-inch MacBook in the front.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

