Deck out your home with three TP-Link Smart Dimmer Switches: $85 (Save $25)

Amazon is offering three TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $84.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is an offer that we’ve seen Amazon beat just once before. These smart lights from TP-Link are quite versatile. Not only do they work with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll can even control them from Windows devices using Cortana. The Kasa Smart app offers yet another way to toggle your new lights on and off or to tweak the brightness. Having largely switched to smart light switches from bulbs over a year ago, I’ve found it to be ideal when possible. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If going for the TP-Link brand isn’t of concern to you, consider Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $22 when clipping the on-page coupon. I use these throughout my smart home and have found them to be both reliable and attractive.

While we’re on the topic of smart home lighting, did you catch our post covering today’s Home Depot sale? There you’ll find options priced from $30, some of which are HomeKit-compatible.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Control from Anywhere – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app

Voice Control – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

